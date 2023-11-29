Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The Apalachicola Bay Charter School is looking for substitute teachers, Teacher Assistants, and Tutors

The Apalachicola Bay Charter School is looking for substitute teachers, Teacher Assistants, and Tutors.

 

There is Part-time, full-time and contract work available.

 

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher you need to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

 

You are also required to submit fingerprints and take a drug test.

 

Training is available for qualified candidates.

 

Applications are available at the ABC school's website: www.abceagles.org




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment