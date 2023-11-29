The
Apalachicola Bay Charter School is looking for substitute teachers, Teacher Assistants, and Tutors.
There is Part-time, full-time and contract work
available.
If
you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher you need to be at least 18
years old and have a high school diploma or GED.
You
are also required to submit fingerprints and take a drug test.
Training is available for qualified candidates.
Applications are available at the ABC school's
website: www.abceagles.org
