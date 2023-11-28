Wakulla County is looking for three
residents who would be willing to serve as alternates on the county’s Code
Enforcement Board.
The Code Enforcement Board has 7 members who rule
on alleged violations of Wakulla County Land Development Code, as well as
wetland violations and zoning violations.
Anyone can serve, as long as you live in Wakulla
County.
The best candidates will be in the construction
industry and can be builders, architects, engineers, or general contractors.
It is a volunteer position and you do have to make
the meetings which are generally the second Wednesday of every month
at 5:30p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve should submit a cover
letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and
provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience.
Applications are being taken through December 18th.
You can get more information on applying for the
position at www.mywakulla.com
