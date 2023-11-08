PanCare will provide free health services to local veterans on Thursday.
The event is called Stand Up For Veterans and it is taking place across all of Pancare’s dental and medical clinics.
Veterans can receive a complimentary dental examination, as well as cleaning, filling, or extraction.
All of which are available at any of the PanCare dental clinics.
Veterans can also benefit from cost-free medical services, which include ear and eye exams, blood sugar, blood pressure and wellness exams.
PanCare does recommend you book an appointment ahead of time by reaching out to your preferred clinic.
Walk-ins are accommodated as well.
The number for the Carrabelle dental clinic is 850-697-5000.
The Port St. Joe location provides medical and dental services and you can reach them at 850-229-1043.
PanCare says to confirm their veteran status, participants will need to bring their DD-214 documentation.
