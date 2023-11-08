Franklin County is now considering installing video surveillance around the public restrooms at the St. George Island public beach.
The need for cameras became apparent on October the 28th when three teenagers were found setting fires in the women’s restroom in the older restroom building.
The three were able to run away without being identified,
Action Item: SGI Beach Park Bathroom Security and a staff member with the St. George lighthouse was able to put out the fires before there was too much damage.
On Tuesday, the county commission agreed to seek a quote from a company called Vector Security for a camera security system for the common area around the beach park bathrooms and lighthouse.
They may also install more turtle friendly lighting in the common area around the bathrooms.
There have been a number of acts of vandalism on county property in recent months, including at the restrooms at the Eastpoint fishing pier and those at the Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola among others.
The commission has already agreed to install cameras at those locations.
Even though installing the cameras in not cheap, the county is already having to pay to repair damage caused by vandalism, so if the cameras catch the guilty party, then at least the cost of repairs can be passed on to them.
