Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: FRANKLIN-98 PHASE II
Location Id: 401131
Location Name: FRANKLIN CO SOUTH SIDE OF HWY-98
County: Franklin
Application Number: 401131-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: FRANKLIN CO SOUTH SIDE OF HWY-98
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: CDBG HOUSING REHABILITATION
Location Id: 441989
Location Name: FRANKLIN EVANS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 441989-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: FRANKLIN EVANS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SHELTON MEREDITH SL
Location Id: 441188
Location Name: DEAHEAD LOGGING CHIPOLA RIVER
County: Gulf
Application Number: 441188-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: DEAHEAD LOGGING CHIPOLA RIVER
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: LINES SEAWALL
Location Id: 441963
Location Name: 340 PATTON STREET
County: Franklin
Application Number: 441963-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 340 PATTON STREET
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: APALACH RIVER MARINA-SEWER
Location Id: 216509
Location Name: APALACH RIVER MARINA FORMERLY WATKINS, BEN
County: Franklin
Application Number: 216509-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
No comments:
Post a Comment