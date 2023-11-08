Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Traditionally, “banking” is a financial institution licensed to receive deposits, make loans and transmit money. This includes retail banks, commercial banks, investment banks, and merchant banks. Recently, banking has expanded to online banks and even neobanks. The next evolutionary step is financial momentum banking (Finmo). Finmo represents a generational change by harnessing the power of the financial ecosystem to make banking work for the consumer.
TranzactCard is this next-level Finmo, a unique online banking and financial ecosystem.
Spend as you always spend. TranzactCard, with its proprietary financial ecosystem, multiplies your buying power. With every swipe, tap, or insert of your card you’re power earning, power spending, and power saving. You’re creating Finmo, without adding new income or restructuring the household budget.
TranzactCard is a financial technology company and not a bank. Banking services are provided by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.’s partner banks who are Member FDIC. Card Services are issued by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.’s partner banks pursuant to a license from Visa®.
Watch the video to learn more about TranzactCard or contact Karan, your local representative.
TranzactCard
Karen Josephus
(231) 220-5502
https://tranzactcard.com/?refID=1540443
