Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

The Tabbaa Firm is a Northwest Florida law firm that provides representation in litigation, business, real estate, and personal injury.


The Tabbaa Firm offers personalized attention to their clients and provides practical solutions to complex legal problems. They believe in putting people first and fostering long-term relationships with their clients and business partners.


The Tabbaa Firm believes that a law firm should provide not only excellent services, but should do so efficiently and at reasonable rates. They offer alternative billing methods for their clients’ consideration, including flat fee arrangements and flexible payment options. They also handle personal injury and other select matters on a contingency fee basis, meaning that the client doesn’t pay unless a settlement is recovered.

The Tabbaa Firm represents clients throughout Northwest Florida and the Emerald Coast including Panama City, Destin, and the surrounding communities. Their office is located in Historic Downtown Panama City on Harrison Avenue. They offer flexible scheduling, including remote and teleconsultations and also represent clients outside Northwest Florida on a case-by-case basis.

 

The Tabbaa Firm

475 Harrison Ave., Ste. 203, Panama City, Florida 32401

(850) 270-2000

info@tabbaafirm.com

https://tabbaafirm.com﻿

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Traditionally, “banking” is a financial institution licensed to receive deposits, make loans and transmit money. This includes retail banks, commercial banks, investment banks, and merchant banks. Recently, banking has expanded to online banks and even neobanks. The next evolutionary step is financial momentum banking (Finmo). Finmo represents a generational change by harnessing the power of the financial ecosystem to make banking work for the consumer.


TranzactCard is this next-level Finmo, a unique online banking and financial ecosystem.


Spend as you always spend. TranzactCard, with its proprietary financial ecosystem, multiplies your buying power. With every swipe, tap, or insert of your card you’re power earning, power spending, and power saving. You’re creating Finmo, without adding new income or restructuring the household budget.


TranzactCard is a financial technology company and not a bank. Banking services are provided by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.’s partner banks who are Member FDIC. Card Services are issued by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.’s partner banks pursuant to a license from Visa®.


Watch the video to learn more about TranzactCard or contact Karan, your local representative.


TranzactCard

Karen Josephus

(231) 220-5502

https://tranzactcard.com/?refID=1540443

TranzactCard

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Book Direct Forgotten Coast is focused on connecting homeowners, guests and communities on Florida’s Forgotten Coast.


Book Direct Forgotten Coast is a listing service for guests to find the home that best meets their desires and budget for their time at the beach. They are the search engine that tries to put every fee and tax in the initial price you see and not at the end of the inquiry experience. Their promise is to eliminate fees and allow for immediate access to owners and property managers. They don’t take a cut of the transaction from the guests or owners.

Book Direct Forgotten Coast connects you to all the wonderful communities and offers a large variety of homes to choose from versus hopping from site to site.


Browse through their selection and contact them today to find out how they can help connect you.

Book Direct Forgotten Coast

will@bookdirectforgottencoast.com

https://bookdirectforgottencoast.com

Join us for grilled hotdogs and cake as we officially welcome Pearl Apparel to the Gulf County business community! Make sure not to miss the Give-A-Ways, permanent jewelry and FUN!


WHEN: Friday November 10, 2023 - 3-6 PM CT

WHERE: 140 HWY 71, Wewahitchka, FL


We look forward to seeing you there!


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


