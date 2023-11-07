WEEMS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL HOSTS COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 11

“Catch the Wellness Wave” at the Weems Memorial Health Fair in Apalachicola!
WHO: Weems Memorial Hospital
WHAT: “Catch the Wellness Wave” Community Health Fair
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm ET
WHERE: Weems Memorial Hospital, 135 Avenue G, Apalachicola, FL
Weems Memorial Hospital invites all to CATCH THE WELLNESS WAVE at their COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR this Saturday, November 11 from 10 am to 1 pm ET at the hospital at 135 Avenue G in Apalachicola.
Health organizations and wellness vendors from across the Forgotten Coast will be onsite. The health fair is coordinated in conjunction with Veterans Day and National Rural Health Day. There will be a Veterans salute and moment of silence at noon.
Guests will enjoy:
- Cooking demonstrations
- Health screenings
- Kids games
- Face painting
- Fun photo opps
- FREE giveaways
- Nearly 30 confirmed vendors
- LIVE music
- Interactive first responder displays
- FREE LUNCH from 11 to 12:30!
Make plans to come out to Weems Memorial in Apalachicola on Nov. 11 and CATCH THE WELLNESS WAVE!
For more information contact Robin Paulson at rpaulson@weemsmemorial.com.
