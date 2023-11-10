The Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will celebrate the birthday of the Crooked River Lighthouse this Saturday evening at Lanternfest.
The unique festival will feature 128 colorful lanterns to mark the 128th birthday of the lighthouse.
Special activities include live music with the Currys, and glow-in-the-dark performances by the TCC Dance Company.
This year there will be “ancient crafts” demonstrations.
And there are nighttime climbs on the Crooked River lighthouse.
There will also be two food trucks on site and desserts and coffee from the Beacon Bistro.
Lanternfest will be held from 6 to 10 on Saturday night at the Crooked River Lighthouse at 1975 Highway 98, just west of Carrabelle Beach.
Admission is 15 dollars in advance or 20 dollars at the gate.
You can get tickets in advance at www.crookedriverlighthouse.com or at the lighthouse gift shop.
