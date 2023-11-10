Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola recognized two employees this week for the work they have done.
Glenda Wilson was recognized by Weems Memorial for 37 years of service.
Glenda manages purchases for all the departments within the hospital, emergency medical services and both Weems Medical Clinics.
Carol Jones was also recognized as the Weems Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for November.
Carol has worked at Weems as a respiratory therapist for 13 years.
The hospital said that she does her job well and is a true team player who always goes above and beyond to lend a hand for other departments whenever needed and takes initiative to get things done.
Glenda Wilson was recognized by Weems Memorial for 37 years of service.
Glenda manages purchases for all the departments within the hospital, emergency medical services and both Weems Medical Clinics.
Carol Jones was also recognized as the Weems Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for November.
Carol has worked at Weems as a respiratory therapist for 13 years.
The hospital said that she does her job well and is a true team player who always goes above and beyond to lend a hand for other departments whenever needed and takes initiative to get things done.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment