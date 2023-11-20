The Port St. Joe Tigersharks football team won their Class 1R Region 2 Semifinal game on Friday, defeating Aucilla Christian 49 to 14.
And this Friday the sharks will face a bigger test when they face the top-seeded Blountstown Tigers in the in the Class 1R Region 2 Final.
Port St. Joe faced Blountstown during the regular season and lost that game 34 to 14.
Friday’s win not only moves the Tigersharks further into post-season play, but also marked the 100th win of head coach Tanner Jones’ career.
Kickoff for this Friday night’s game will be at 7:30 – it will be carried live on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
