The Franklin County Emergency Operations center is now better equipped to monitor severe weather and alert Franklin County residents to any local impacts severe weather might have.
Monitoring storms to pinpoint potential areas of damage is a part of the job at Emergency Management, and that job should be easier with the acquisition of Gibson Ridge radar software.
The new software provides high resolution and dual-pol radar data, and also allows the Emergency Operations Center to get a 3D view of the storm to better understand its potential.
That will also allow the EOC to provide more accurate and timely updates and warnings about the impacts of severe weather in our area.
Monitoring storms to pinpoint potential areas of damage is a part of the job at Emergency Management, and that job should be easier with the acquisition of Gibson Ridge radar software.
The new software provides high resolution and dual-pol radar data, and also allows the Emergency Operations Center to get a 3D view of the storm to better understand its potential.
That will also allow the EOC to provide more accurate and timely updates and warnings about the impacts of severe weather in our area.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment