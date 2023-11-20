Wakulla County Seeks Volunteers for the Code Enforcement Board

Wakulla County is currently seeking two (2) citizens who have a willingness to serve as members on the Code Enforcement Board to fill two (2) vacant positions. These positions will be for two (2) alternate members. The membership of the Code Enforcement Board shall be residents of the County; and, whenever possible, consist of an architect, a business person, an engineer, a general contractor, a subcontractor, a realtor, and another citizen. These positions are on a volunteer basis only, and the alternate members would have the responsibility of being present, when called upon, at Code Enforcement Meetings beginning in 2024. These meetings typically occur on the fourth Tuesday of every other month at 5:30 p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve as a member should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Friday, December 18, 2023. Please email your information to Jackson Kittrell at jkittrell@mywakulla.com or by fax to 850-926-1528.
No comments:
Post a Comment