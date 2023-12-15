A Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification training and exam could be offered in Franklin County in January if there is enough interest.
Florida law requires all managers employed by a food service establishment to have passed an approved test and receive a certificate proving it.
Managers have 30 days after they are hired to pass the required test.
It is a state requirement to have managers or other employees certified.
Food Trucks also need a certified person who has a Manager Certificate as do lodging establishments that provide breakfast or food.
In order to avoid food service workers from traveling to Panama City or Tallahassee for training and exam, a group session is trying to get organized.
Many people attended a group training in Apalachicola years ago and those certifications expire in January 2024.
Apalachicola Bay Chamber member Judi Stokowski is trying to get at least 20 people to commit to taking the class on January 14th at the Apalachicola Seafood Grill.
If they can get 20 or more people, the cost will be $158 per person, plus a 13 dollar per person instructor fee.
There is a deadline of Wednesday, December 20th for 20 people to commit to taking the class.
Please send your name and contact to Judi Stokowski either by text to 850-370-0463 or Facebook Messenger.
