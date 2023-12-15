Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Anthony Croom, Jr. to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Anthony Croom, Jr. to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.
Anthony Croom, Jr.
Croom is a Safety Specialist with the Franklin County School District.
Previously, he was a Lieutenant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and a Sergeant for the Apalachicola Police Department.
Croom attended Chipola College.
