Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Anthony Croom, Jr. to represent District 3 on the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.
The 36-year-old is a Republican.
He currently works as a Safety Specialist with the Franklin County School District.
Before that, he was a Lieutenant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and a Sergeant for the Apalachicola Police Department.
Croom attended Chipola College.
Croom will fil the seat left vacant by the death of Democrat Noah Lockley who passed away in November.
Lockley had served on the county commission since 2004.
Lockley was set to run for re-election in 2024, so Anthony Croom will fill the seat until elections are held next year.
