The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will require new trap tags for all commercial lobster, stone crab and blue crab traps beginning on January 1st.
A company called Sierra Group LLC has been chosen to make and supply trap tags.
For the 2024-25 season, all commercial trap tags will be green and printed with “FWCC,” the season year, tag type and endorsement number.
Tags can be secured to traps by nail, screw or inserting the tail through the circle opening.
For information on current trap regulations, visit www.MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Trap Diagrams.”
