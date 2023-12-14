Duke Energy customers should see a drop in their electric bills beginning in January.
Earlier this month, the Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved Duke Energy’s request to lower rates starting in January 2024.
A typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease in their January 2024 bill of $11.29, or about 6%, when compared to December 2023.
Commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 5.6% and 7.2%.
The bill reduction includes storm recovery costs combined with lower fuel and capacity costs for 2024.
The company also encourages customers to take advantage of the numerous flexible billing and energy savings programs, including free home assessments, budget billing and usage alerts, to help customers save energy and money.
