If you would like to get the training needed to be a law enforcement officer, the Gulf Coast State College Law Enforcement Academy is currently open for applications.
The Law Enforcement Academy certificate program is 770 contact hours that can be applied toward an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice Technology.
Classes are Monday through Friday from 6PM to 10PM central time and are located at the Gulf Coast State College North Bay campus in Panama City.
The application deadline is January the 15th, and classes begin on January the 17th.
There are scholarships available, so if you would like more information, e-mail Daryl White at dwhite6@gulfcoast.edu
