Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification Training & Exam could be offered in Apalachicola in January

To Franklin County Restaurant Chamber of Commerce Members.
Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification training & exam.
Sunday, January 14, 2024, noon at the Apalachicola Seafood Grill.
In order to avoid owners/managers/employees from traveling to Panama City or Tallahassee for training and exam, a group session is trying to get organized.
If we can get 20 or more people, the cost will be $158 pp. We will need to divide the instructor fee of $258 by participates (apprx $13 pp). If you bring a laptop or other device for the exam, you can get results quickly. You can also take a paper exam and results will be back in 10 to 12 days.
Many people attended a group training years ago at Danny's Tapas Bar and these certifications expire January 2024. It is a state requirement to have managers or other employees certified. Food Trucks also need a certified person who has a Manager Certificate. Also, lodging establishments that provide breakfast or food.
Chamber member Judi Stokowski is trying to get 20 people to commit to this January 14th class.
Once we have at least 20 people, FSA , an approved vendor in Florida, will provide an instructor and instructions on how to sign up and pay for the class.
Judi’s deadline is Wednesday, December 20th for 20 people commitment. Once we establish we have enough for a class, FSA will need approximately 2 week lead time to order materials.
Please send your name and contact to Judi Stokowski either by text to 850-370-0463 or Facebook Messenger. Please share this information.
In the event, we can not make this January class happen, we will attempt to coordinate other group classes in 2024. However, if your certification expires in January, you will need to look for classes out of town.
Florida law, provides in part….All managers employed by a food service establishment must have passed an approved test and received a certificate attesting thereto. Managers have a period of 30 days after employment to pass the required test. All public food service establishments must provide the division with proof of food service manager certification upon request, including, but not limited to, at the time of any division inspection of the establishment.
http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&Search_String=&URL=0500-0599/0509/Sections/0509.039.html
