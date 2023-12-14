Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
St. Marks Coastal Cove Ribbon Cutting
We had a fantastic ribbon cutting ceremony at St. Marks Coastal Cove, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have this business in our community! Bring the family out to enjoy some time in the great space created for everyone to enjoy! They are located at 785 Port Leon Dr St.Marks Florida 32355,
Sweet Magnolia Inn Ribbon Cutting
We had a great turnout for the ribbon cutting yesterday! Looking for a charming and cozy place to stay? Look no further than the Sweet Magnolia Inn! The atmosphere was simply delightful, with delicious hot chocolate, and warm smiles all around. The passion for creating a welcoming and relaxing space for their guests truly shows in every detail of the inn. From the fantastic screen porch to the beautifully decorated rooms, you'll feel right at home at the Sweet Magnolia Inn. They are located at 803 Port Leon Drive St. Marks, FL 32355.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
2023 Ed2go Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied
