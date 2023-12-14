When you are driving through Eastpoint, you might notice that the old Gulf State Bank building is covered in a tent.
Franklin County recently purchased the building, and plan to use it for the Planning and Zoning department.
But, begore they can do that, they have to take care of a termite issue.
The county has hired a company called Aero Pest Control to treat the building with Vikane gas to eradicate a termite problem.
Once the building is tented, the county will also have the soil treated with Termidor from Donnie’s Pest Control and bonded to warranty the building from any future infestations.
When the pest control is complete, the county plans to use the building for its Building and Planning and Zoning Departments which are currently located in the Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
That will allow the County elections office to move into the courthouse annex, which will provide better protection for county voting machines and will also allow the county to stop paying rent on the building where the elections office is currently located.
