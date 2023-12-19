Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service

manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: POOLE-LEE FAMILY DOCK
Location Id: 443286
Location Name: 1633 ALLIGATOR DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 443286-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1633 ALLIGATOR DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Treatment Construction Permit
Project Name: GULF CO LUCI 1 WELL 4 NEW GST
Location Id: 443244
Location Name: GULF CO LUCI 1 WELL 4 NEW GST, TRANSFER PUMPS, H202 FEED SYS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 443244-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



