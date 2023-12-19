A 57-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle accident in Wakulla County on Monday.
The accident happened just after 7 AM on Sand Lake Road south of Highway 98.
According to the Highway Patrol, the man was heading east on Sand Lake Road in a truck tractor when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.
The vehicle, instead, continued east where the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
The Driver was pronounced deceased on scene by Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Department.
