There is a new red light in Franklin County, kind of.
The Department of Transportation recently installed a “hawk crosswalk” on Highway 98 at Carrabelle Beach.
HAWK signals are traffic signals that allow pedestrians to cross the road safely.
HAWK signals operate in a YELLOW–RED–FLASHING RED sequence to alert motorists that pedestrians need to cross the road, but unlike traffic signals, the HAWK only operates when a pedestrian pushes the crossing button.
When a pedestrian pushes the button, the light will flash yellow alerting drivers to slow down, then it will flash and have a solid red to halt traffic so people can safely cross.
The crosswalk and lights were installed at the request of the Franklin County Commission because of the large number of people who cross Highway 98 in that location, going to and from Carrabelle Beach.
Work on this project began in early November and was completed on December the 14th.
The project cost just over 391 thousand dollars to complete.
