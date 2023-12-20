Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club is a volunteer organization whose purpose is to promote and provide civic, educational, and charitable activities that enrich the lives and the environment in the service area of Wewahitchka, Florida.
The club meets the second Tuesday of each month August thru May. Social time 5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. CST at the Gulf County Senior Citizens’ Association, located at 314 N, 3rd St, Wewahitchka.
As a member of this organization, you will have the opportunity to work with women on an international, state and local basis serving the needs of your community.
For more information visit https://gfwcwewahitchkawomansclub.com.
