Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club is a volunteer organization whose purpose is to promote and provide civic, educational, and charitable activities that enrich the lives and the environment in the service area of Wewahitchka, Florida. 

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month August thru May. Social time 5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. CST at the Gulf County Senior Citizens’ Association, located at 314 N, 3rd St, Wewahitchka.


As a member of this organization, you will have the opportunity to work with women on an international, state and local basis serving the needs of your community.

For more information visit https://gfwcwewahitchkawomansclub.com.

 

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club

gfwcwewawomansclub@gmail.com

https://gfwcwewahitchkawomansclub.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Kerigan Marketing Associates was founded on the principles of delivering measurable growth in all areas of business while infusing creativity into every aspect. Their team is made up of experts in the industry with a passion for finding innovative ways to elevate your brand.


Kerigan Marketing offers game-changing services that deliver measurable growth in brand awareness, web traffic, qualified leads, top-line sales and more. When you partner with Kerigan Marketing Associates you’ll get an experienced full-service firm with a Google-Certified digital core — a savvy team that gets you noticed from smartphone screens to magazines to home TVs.

Your marketing can’t afford to take a day off. Kerigan Marketing Associates makes sure it’s always on.

﻿

Kerigan Marketing Associates

3706 Hwy 98, Ste 102, Mexico Beach, FL

(850) 648-4560

info@kerigan.com

keriganmarketing.com ﻿

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Are you looking for Stocking Stuffers, White Elephant gifts, or last-minute gifts?


Don't miss out and stop at St. Joe Nutrition today!! And if you can't make up your mind just grab a Gift Card and gift sweetness to the ones you love!

 

𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗡𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

316 Reid Ave., Port St Joe, FL.

Open 7-4pm ET M-F 8-2pm ET Saturday

(850) 247-7533

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment