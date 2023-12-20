Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a rule change that will make it harder to get an exception to Franklin county’s height restriction on buildings.
Currently buildings in Franklin County cannot be taller than 47 feet which has helped protect the county from some of the massive condominiums that are seen in many other coastal areas.
There are a few exceptions to the rule, including cell towers, water towers and church steeples.
Before yesterday, builders seeking an exception to the height restriction had to get 3 of the 5 county commissioners to agree to the variance.
Under the rule change approved Tuesday, it now requires at least 4 of the 5 county commissioners before an exception to the height restriction would be allowed.
A similar rule change was already approved by the city of Apalachicola.
Commissioners Cheryl Sanders said the rule change will help protect the character of the Franklin County and people driving across the county will continue to be able to see the water as they drive.
Currently buildings in Franklin County cannot be taller than 47 feet which has helped protect the county from some of the massive condominiums that are seen in many other coastal areas.
There are a few exceptions to the rule, including cell towers, water towers and church steeples.
Before yesterday, builders seeking an exception to the height restriction had to get 3 of the 5 county commissioners to agree to the variance.
Under the rule change approved Tuesday, it now requires at least 4 of the 5 county commissioners before an exception to the height restriction would be allowed.
A similar rule change was already approved by the city of Apalachicola.
Commissioners Cheryl Sanders said the rule change will help protect the character of the Franklin County and people driving across the county will continue to be able to see the water as they drive.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment