Apalachicola resident Anthony Croom, Jr. was sworn in as the newest Franklin County Commissioner on Tuesday.
He was sworn in by County Judge, Gordon Shuler – his family attended the swearing in ceremony.
Croom is a Republican; he was selected by Governor Ron Desantis to represent District 3 on the commission.
Croom will fil the seat left vacant by the death of Democrat Noah Lockley who passed away in November.
Lockley had served on the county commission since 2004.
Croom currently works as a Safety Specialist with the Franklin County School District.
Before that, he was a Lieutenant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms, and Explosives, and a Sergeant for the Apalachicola Police Department.
Lockley was set to run for re-election in 2024, so Anthony Croom will fill the seat until elections are held next year, at which time he can run for election.
