Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Reflecting on a Successful 2023:
A Message of Gratitude to Our Chamber Members

As we close out the year, we’d like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your unwavering support and involvement in our chamber community. Your contributions have been instrumental in making this past year one of growth and success for our organization.

Our chamber has achieved so much in the past year, from hosting successful networking events and educational workshops to sharing member's events and information sent to us. We've also welcomed many new members into our organization and have continued to strengthen our relationships with existing members.

As we look ahead to the coming year, we are thrilled to see what we can accomplish together. Our chamber is committed to serving our members and supporting our community's future. We'll continue to provide valuable resources and opportunities for improvement, as well as work tirelessly to advocate for a robust business climate.

Once again, thank you for your support and dedication to our chamber. We couldn't have had such a fantastic year without you, and we're eager to continue serving you in 2024 and beyond.

Special Exhibits: Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and Christmas During WWII
11/28 - 12/30

English Financial January Workshop:
What Baby Boomers Need To Know About Retirement Income
1/23
How to Embrace More Than Just Christmas in Your Business.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
