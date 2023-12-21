Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Reflecting on a Successful 2023: A Message of Gratitude to Our Chamber Members
As we close out the year, we’d like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your unwavering support and involvement in our chamber community. Your contributions have been instrumental in making this past year one of growth and success for our organization.
Our chamber has achieved so much in the past year, from hosting successful networking events and educational workshops to sharing member's events and information sent to us. We've also welcomed many new members into our organization and have continued to strengthen our relationships with existing members.
As we look ahead to the coming year, we are thrilled to see what we can accomplish together. Our chamber is committed to serving our members and supporting our community's future. We'll continue to provide valuable resources and opportunities for improvement, as well as work tirelessly to advocate for a robust business climate.
Once again, thank you for your support and dedication to our chamber. We couldn't have had such a fantastic year without you, and we're eager to continue serving you in 2024 and beyond.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
2023 Ed2go Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
