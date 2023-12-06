Franklin County Commissioners
have agreed to apply for a permit from the Army corps of Engineers for the
proposed Alligator Point beach renourishment program.
The beach project is proposed to be 1.3 mile in length, centered
on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.
Sand to build up the beach would be taken from an existing
site offshore.
The county is also proposing a 100-car parking lot and a
bathroom at the old KOA
The project is designed to help protect the section of
Alligator Drive and Chip Morrison Drive that is subject to storm damage.
The design and engineering for the project is now complete
and the permit application can now be submitted to the US Army Corp of
Engineers.
At this time, there are no plans to move past the permitting
phase, as there has not been a lot of public support for the project from
Alligator Point residents who would likely have to cover much of the cost.
Moving forward on the permit will allow for the development
of viable cost estimates should a natural disaster ever warrant a change in
public opinion towards beach nourishment in the future.
