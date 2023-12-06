Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to apply for a permit from the Army corps of Engineers for the proposed Alligator Point beach renourishment program

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to apply for a permit from the Army corps of Engineers for the proposed Alligator Point beach renourishment program.

 

The beach project is proposed to be 1.3 mile in length, centered on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.

 

Sand to build up the beach would be taken from an existing site offshore.

 

The county is also proposing a 100-car parking lot and a bathroom at the old KOA

 

The project is designed to help protect the section of Alligator Drive and Chip Morrison Drive that is subject to storm damage.

 

The design and engineering for the project is now complete and the permit application can now be submitted to the US Army Corp of Engineers.

 

At this time, there are no plans to move past the permitting phase, as there has not been a lot of public support for the project from Alligator Point residents who would likely have to cover much of the cost.

 

Moving forward on the permit will allow for the development of viable cost estimates should a natural disaster ever warrant a change in public opinion towards beach nourishment in the future.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment