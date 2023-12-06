Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

NEW 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
Port Poke is a quick service poke restaurant offering fresh fish & local ingredients!
Imagine all of your favorite ingredients in one bowl…….YUMMY!
Port Poke strives to provide their customers with a dish that is great in variety, full in nutrition, and provides the experience of creating your own bowl. They offer a wide variety of ingredients that will satisfy your taste buds ranging from rice, vegetables, fish, chicken, and so much more! With endless options, it’s easy to make everyone happy!
Have a short lunch break? They offer delivery. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by calling 850-229-6135 or e-mailing portpokepsj@gmail.com .
𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗸𝗲
204 Monument Ave, Port St. Joe, FL
850-229-6135
portpokepsj@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment