Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

Join us Wednesday, December 6, 6 pm ET as we officially welcome Red White & Brew to the Gulf County business community.

We look forward to seeing you there!


𝗥𝗲𝗱 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 & 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘄

405 Reid Ave, Suite B, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Port Poke is a quick service poke restaurant offering fresh fish & local ingredients!


Imagine all of your favorite ingredients in one bowl…….YUMMY!


Port Poke strives to provide their customers with a dish that is great in variety, full in nutrition, and provides the experience of creating your own bowl. They offer a wide variety of ingredients that will satisfy your taste buds ranging from rice, vegetables, fish, chicken, and so much more! With endless options, it’s easy to make everyone happy!


Have a short lunch break? They offer delivery. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by calling 850-229-6135 or e-mailing portpokepsj@gmail.com .

 

𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗸𝗲

204 Monument Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

850-229-6135

portpokepsj@gmail.com﻿

The Port St Joe Garden Club will be hosting its annual 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻 on December 9th from 8 AM ET until 1 PM ET at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street.

Get in the holiday spirit, shop for unique handcrafted gifts, stock up on delectable holiday sweets, and support the Two Fish Food Market Pantry with the purchase of their 2023 signature ornament!


Take selfies with Santa from 10 AM - 12 noon ET!!! Rain or shine!


We look forward to seeing you there!

Join us for our 2023-2024 FCA Showcase! 


Showcase will begin shortly after 7:00 PM at our gym located on 305 3rd St. Port St. Joe, FL!


Please enter through the garage door located on Williams St! We hope to see you there to celebrate the start of our season with us!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


