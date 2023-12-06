Franklin County commissioners are now seeking bids from companies interested in providing engineering and inspection services for a resurfacing project on Highway 67.
Earlier this year the county was awarded 1.6 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation to widen and resurface about 1.8 miles of Highway 67.
The work will reach from State Forest Road 166 to forest road 172 – it is phase 3 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes to 12 feet, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
Once the county has found an engineering firm to oversee the work, it will than seek bids from companies to do the construction work.
Earlier this year the county was awarded 1.6 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation to widen and resurface about 1.8 miles of Highway 67.
The work will reach from State Forest Road 166 to forest road 172 – it is phase 3 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes to 12 feet, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
Once the county has found an engineering firm to oversee the work, it will than seek bids from companies to do the construction work.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment