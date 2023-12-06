Franklin County Commissioners, On Tuesday, recognized EMS Director Richard “Louie” Lewis for his years of service to the county.
Mister Lewis has worked with the Franklin County Emergency Medical Services for nearly 10 years but will leave early next year to become assistant fire chief in Wakulla County.
Lewis started out in Franklin County as an EMT in 2010 and progressed to a Paramedic since 2012.
He then became Captain in 2016 and EMS Director in 2019, devoting 9 years of service to Franklin County.
Over that time, he was able to secure training grants for the county which have provided CPR and emergency responder training for local volunteer fire departments.
He has also Improved billing and collections for the ambulance service, improved relationships with surrounding counties to improve mutual aid, and developed a quality assurance program to ensure high quality patient care.
Mister Lewis was given a resolution of appreciation for his dedication to Franklin County and for creating a positive environment that put needs of county above the needs of his own.
County Commissioner Jessica Ward said Mister Lewis’ work has saved the county thousands of dollars by procuring equipment like vehicles and defibrillators.
Mister Lewis thanked the county commission for the recognition adding that the crews are the reason he was able to do what has done in an effort to give them an opportunity to perform at their best.
