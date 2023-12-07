Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Harvey-Lentz Realty Group Ribbon Cutting
We had a great time at the Ribbon Cutting for Harvey-Lentz Realty Group! The love for our community runs deep through generations at Harvey-Lentz Realty Group and is evident as soon as you walk through the door. Stop by and say hello and congratulate them on their rebranding! They are located at 2931 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327.
The Shack - a Coffee Boutique Ribbon Cutting
What a great turnout at the Ribbon Cutting for The Shack - a Coffee Boutique! Be sure to stop by enjoy something fantastic off their menu and congratulate them on their ribbon cutting! We are excited to have you in our community and as a member of the chamber! They are located at 23 Old Palmetto Path, St. Marks, FL, 32355.
30 Palms Event Venue Ribbon Cutting
If you have not been out to the 30 Palms Event Venue, you're missing out! It is absolutely beautiful! Congratulations on a fantastic ribbon cutting! Be sure to think of them when you are planning an event. They have big things coming and we're excited to see them come to fruition! They are located at 30 Old Palmetto Path, St. Marks, FL, 32355.
