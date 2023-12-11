Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to spend nearly 39 thousand dollars to install a new repeater in Apalachicola for the Apalachicola Fire Department

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to spend nearly 39 thousand dollars to install a new repeater in Apalachicola that will help dispatch communicate with the Apalachicola Fire Department and allow firefighters in the city to communicate with one another.
The existing repeater was located at the Apalachicola airport and it went out of service during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Since then, dispatchers have had to use the State emergency notification system to communicate with the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department which has created delays in response time.
The new repeater will be placed on a tower owned by Duke Energy which should give it better coverage.
Commissioners delayed the purchase by a few weeks to ensure that this repeater will be compatible with a new communication system which the county is currently seeking funding for.
The new repeater for Apalachicola is the first step in having all local volunteer fire departments and the local ambulance service move to the same communication system to streamline the process and make response times shorter.
