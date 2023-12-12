The Apalachicola National Estuarine
Research Reserve will hold a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss updating
their management plan for the area.
The Estuarine Research Reserve is one of
26 reserves in the nation.
It includes more than 50 miles of the
Apalachicola River, as well as 246,000 acres of floodplain, salt marsh, barrier
islands, estuary and uplands in 5 counties.
Their management plan identifies the
Reserve’s goals for the next 10 years, including the research it does, the
educational programs it provides to the public and the way it manages its
property.
Some of the issues addressed in the plan
include invasive species control and prescribed burning.
If you would like to attend the meeting
and make your opinions known, it will be held on Wednesday, December 13th at 5
PM.
It will be held at the Research Reserve
Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
