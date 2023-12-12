Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss updating their management plan for the area

The Estuarine Research Reserve is one of 26 reserves in the nation.

 

It includes more than 50 miles of the Apalachicola River, as well as 246,000 acres of floodplain, salt marsh, barrier islands, estuary and uplands in 5 counties.

 

Their management plan identifies the Reserve’s goals for the next 10 years, including the research it does, the educational programs it provides to the public and the way it manages its property.

 

Some of the issues addressed in the plan include invasive species control and prescribed burning.

 

If you would like to attend the meeting and make your opinions known, it will be held on Wednesday, December 13th at 5 PM.

 

It will be held at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.




