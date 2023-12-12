Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a B grade for the 2022-2023 school year, the Franklin County school received a C grade

School grades were released on Monday.

The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a B grade for the 2022-2023 school year, the Franklin County school received a C grade.

The Franklin County School district's overall grade was a C.

As a part of Florida’s first-in-the-nation transition to using progress monitoring instead of traditional high stakes testing, grades for the 2022-2023 school year serve as a baseline and carry no negative consequences.

Using this baseline, schools and districts can work toward improved performance in future years.

Looking at some of our neighboring schools:
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a B grade, as did Port St. Joe High School.

Wewahitchka elementary School received a C grade this year, Wewahitchka High School did not have a grade posted.

The Gulf County School District overall earned a B grade this year.

The Wakulla School District received an A grade this year; The Liberty County School District also earned an A grade.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment