School grades were released on Monday.
The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a B grade for the 2022-2023 school year, the Franklin County school received a C grade.
The Franklin County School district's overall grade was a C.
As a part of Florida’s first-in-the-nation transition to using progress monitoring instead of traditional high stakes testing, grades for the 2022-2023 school year serve as a baseline and carry no negative consequences.
Using this baseline, schools and districts can work toward improved performance in future years.
Looking at some of our neighboring schools:
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a B grade, as did Port St. Joe High School.
Wewahitchka elementary School received a C grade this year, Wewahitchka High School did not have a grade posted.
The Gulf County School District overall earned a B grade this year.
The Wakulla School District received an A grade this year; The Liberty County School District also earned an A grade.
