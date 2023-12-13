Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
Happy Birthday to Bruno’s Pizza Windmark Beach! Join us for the 2 Year Anniversary Celebration and Ribbon Cutting at WindMark Beach Bruno's Pizza on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET! Ribbon Cutting will be at 10:45 am ET.
Enjoy $10 buffet, 40% off the entire menu, $5 draft beer, live music and more!
Activities include:
-Live Music
-Pizza Eating Contest
-Kids Arts & Crafts
-And more!
This event is FREE and open to the public.
Bruno’s Pizza Windmark Beach
110 Good Morning St. Suite 109, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 899-9907
www.windmarkbeachbrunospizza.com
