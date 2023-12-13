Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBER SPOTLIGHT


Join us Friday, December 15 - 4:30 pm ET as we cut the ribbon for Coastal Events & Productions.

 

Holiday on the Bay will take place over December 15th and 16th and will include live holiday entertainment, "Deck the Dock" boat decorating contest, photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch himself, crafting stations, Reindeer Run 5K, and much more for all ages!

 

For event information visit www.HolidayontheBayPSJ.com

Harbor Market is a new business located in downtown Port St. Joe that features rustic coastal decor, art and gifts that give nod to old Harbors and natural coastlines!

﻿

With great new inventory arriving each day it is going to be easy to find something for everyone at Harbor Market! Start your Christmas shopping here!!

 

Harbor Market

106 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 705-1830﻿

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


Happy Birthday to Bruno’s Pizza Windmark Beach! Join us for the 2 Year Anniversary Celebration and Ribbon Cutting at WindMark Beach Bruno's Pizza on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET! Ribbon Cutting will be at 10:45 am ET.

 

Enjoy $10 buffet, 40% off the entire menu, $5 draft beer, live music and more!

 

Activities include:

-Live Music

-Pizza Eating Contest

-Kids Arts & Crafts

-And more!

 

This event is FREE and open to the public.

 

Bruno’s Pizza Windmark Beach

110 Good Morning St. Suite 109, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 899-9907

www.windmarkbeachbrunospizza.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid Ave Port St Joe, FL 32456



at

