Franklin county commissioners have agreed to hire a new auditing firm.
The board has been using a local company, Roberson & Associates, for its auditing work since 2011 but every few years the commission goes through the solicitation process to make sure they are getting the best deal they can.
They also wanted to give other local accounting firms a chance to bid for the work.
Three companies provided qualifications for the service, Roberson and Associates did not provide qualifications.
Instead, county commissioners have agreed to work with a firm called Lanigan and Associates out of Tallahassee.
That decision was reached after the qualifications of the three applicants were reviewed by an audit review committee which included the chairman of the County Commission as well as constitutional officers.
Lanigan and Associates, with their $120,000 proposal for the services, was the highest ranked firm by the audit review committee.
