Dewberry Engineers will continue to provide engineering services for Franklin County as long as the county and Dewberry can agree on a contract for the work.
Dewberry is an engineering consultant firm out of Panama City.
The Franklin County Commission recently sought qualifications for engineering services, and four firms responded to the solicitation.
The qualifications were reviewed and Dewberry was ranked highest of the four.
Dewberry has been working with Franklin County since at least 2015 on a number of projects, including projects funded through the RESTORE act, which was created after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
They are also working on the design for the county’s planned Emergency Operations Center and they have provided project management, engineering & environmental services for FEMA funded recovery projects after Hurricane Michael.
Now that Franklin County has accepted the review committee’s recommendation, county staff will begin contract negotiations.
Dewberry is an engineering consultant firm out of Panama City.
The Franklin County Commission recently sought qualifications for engineering services, and four firms responded to the solicitation.
The qualifications were reviewed and Dewberry was ranked highest of the four.
Dewberry has been working with Franklin County since at least 2015 on a number of projects, including projects funded through the RESTORE act, which was created after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
They are also working on the design for the county’s planned Emergency Operations Center and they have provided project management, engineering & environmental services for FEMA funded recovery projects after Hurricane Michael.
Now that Franklin County has accepted the review committee’s recommendation, county staff will begin contract negotiations.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment