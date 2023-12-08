The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $30 million in grant funding for projects promoting a healthy and resilient Gulf of Mexico watershed.
Selected projects must be located in underserved communities within the five Gulf states, including Florida.
Eligible projects for the newly created Healthy & Resilient Gulf of Mexico Grant program include those that support water quality improvement; habitat protection, enhancement and restoration; environmental education; and community resilience.
The funding will bring critical health protections, progress on shoreline and wetland restoration, jobs, and economic opportunities to the communities in the Gulf who have been overburdened by pollution.
The EPA plans to award approximately five grants of up to $6 million each.
The application period will close on April 4th and awards are anticipated to be made in November, 2024.
The applications can be found at grants,gov or www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico
