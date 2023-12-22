Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday took some time to recognize the sheriff’s officers who serve as school resource officers in our community.
Captain Gary Martina, Lt. Alan Hamm, Sgt. Brock Johnson, and deputy Jamie Shiver were all recognized for the work they do in our schools.
Sheriff AJ Smith said he wanted to recognize them publicly since their jobs do not put them in front of the public every day.
But he does want the public to know what a tremendous job they are doing.
He said you have to have the best of the best in the schools because it is a delicate situation they are in, working with students, parents and teachers.
They not only provide protection and security but also have to get specialized training to work in schools where they bridge gaps between youth and law enforcement through informal counseling, education, and support to students, school staff and the communities they serve.
Each of the officers were presented with a proclamation of appreciation from the Franklin County commission as well as awards from the sheriff.
Captain Gary Martina, Lt. Alan Hamm, Sgt. Brock Johnson, and deputy Jamie Shiver were all recognized for the work they do in our schools.
Sheriff AJ Smith said he wanted to recognize them publicly since their jobs do not put them in front of the public every day.
But he does want the public to know what a tremendous job they are doing.
He said you have to have the best of the best in the schools because it is a delicate situation they are in, working with students, parents and teachers.
They not only provide protection and security but also have to get specialized training to work in schools where they bridge gaps between youth and law enforcement through informal counseling, education, and support to students, school staff and the communities they serve.
Each of the officers were presented with a proclamation of appreciation from the Franklin County commission as well as awards from the sheriff.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment