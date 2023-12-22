Friday, December 22, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

We are proud to announce a New Year's Eve partnership between Tap Root PSJThe Brick Wall Sports Bar & GrillePort InnPort Cottages, and Mainstay Suites !!! From 8PM until 2AM on New Year's Eve, we will have a shuttle bus moving between these four locations. The shuttle will be free for use for hotel guests, and partygoers alike with the understanding that these locations will be the only four stops made.


The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille will be playing college football all day and into the evening followed by an 80s-90s Glow PARTY until 2AM!


Tap Root PSJ will have a full weekend line-up with football on all day, and a different band each night leading up to the NYE Blowout with a Champagne Toast, Drink Specials, Party Favors, a Photo Booth, and a great view of the fireworks!


Plan a stay at either one of our hotel partners for additional NYE freebies.

If you are looking for a great Christmas gift, please consider a Scallop RePUBlic gift card. Get a physical gift card at the Pub, or go online at https://squareup.com/gift/CAXHXG4EPXAFB/order to send a virtual card via email.﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Keith Rae 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter/Story Teller

keithrea.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. A Taste of Love 7-10

Their music blends all styles and genres to create a unique sound. Their lyrics are personal and inspired by the artists whom they choose to cover. They believe music should uplift the audience and bring out the positive romantic emotions to create a special evening for everyone.

http://atolmusicllc.com/


Sunday – Closed

No Food Truck this Week.

Coming up:

Tuesday December 26 – Open Mic

Wednesday December 27 – TBD

Thursday December 28 – Derrick Dorsey

Friday December 29 – Corey Hall


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



