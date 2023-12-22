Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

We are proud to announce a New Year's Eve partnership between Tap Root PSJ, The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille, Port Inn, Port Cottages, and Mainstay Suites !!! From 8PM until 2AM on New Year's Eve, we will have a shuttle bus moving between these four locations. The shuttle will be free for use for hotel guests, and partygoers alike with the understanding that these locations will be the only four stops made.
The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille will be playing college football all day and into the evening followed by an 80s-90s Glow PARTY until 2AM!
Tap Root PSJ will have a full weekend line-up with football on all day, and a different band each night leading up to the NYE Blowout with a Champagne Toast, Drink Specials, Party Favors, a Photo Booth, and a great view of the fireworks!
Plan a stay at either one of our hotel partners for additional NYE freebies.
