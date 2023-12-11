Franklin County have agreed to spend about 1300 dollars to install cameras around Lighthouse Park on St. George Island.
The need for cameras became apparent on October the 28th when three teenagers were found setting fires in the women’s restroom in the older restroom building.
The three were able to run away without being identified,
Last Tuesday, the county commission agreed to work with a company called Vector Security to install five High-Definition exterior cameras with monitoring and after hour notification.
They may also install more turtle friendly lighting in the common area around the bathrooms.
There have been a number of acts of vandalism on county property in recent months, including at the restrooms at the Eastpoint fishing pier and those at the Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola among others.
The commission has already agreed to install cameras at those locations.
