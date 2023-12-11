A 63-year-old man from Panacea was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Wakulla County on Sunday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 6:35 Sunday evening on US 319 near the intersection of Woodland Drive.
The man was heading south on 319 in a sedan when he crossed the center line sharply, driving in front of a northbound van.
The van "t-boned" the sedan.
Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane of US 319.
The driver from Panacea was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the van, a 52-year-old woman from Elk River, Minnesota, received serious injuries in the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla Fire Rescue.
