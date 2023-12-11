Monday, December 11, 2023

Gulf County School Board Member Marvin Davis was recently recognized for earning the Certified Board Member distinction by the Florida School Boards Association

To earn the distinction, members must complete 96 hours of training in 4 different content areas.

 

Much of training falls under Boardsmanship, School Finance, Policy Governance, Personnel and Bargaining, Curriculum and Instruction, State/Federal Legislative Processes, and School Law.

 

The program’s training is designed to help board members develop valuable leadership skills.

 

The Certified Board Member Distinction is one of several professional development programs offered by the Florida School Boards Association to ensure board members obtain well-rounded and thorough understanding of his or her policy-making job responsibilities. 


