Gulf
County School Board Member Marvin Davis was recently recognized for earning the
Certified Board Member distinction by the Florida School Boards Association.
To earn the
distinction, members must complete 96 hours of training in 4 different content
areas.
Much of training
falls under Boardsmanship, School Finance, Policy Governance, Personnel and
Bargaining, Curriculum and Instruction, State/Federal Legislative Processes,
and School Law.
The program’s training
is designed to help board members develop valuable leadership skills.
The Certified Board
Member Distinction is one of several professional development programs offered
by the Florida School Boards Association to ensure board members obtain
well-rounded and thorough understanding of his or her policy-making job
responsibilities.
