Saturday, December 30, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Donner is a 2-3 yr old Boxer/Lab mix and such a sweet boy. He is a happy and gentle 45 lb sweetheart.  This cutie loves love and should make a wonderful family pet for some very lucky family.  What better way to start the new year than adding to your family!

 

 

 

The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




