Get Out and Enjoy the New Year in Gulf County!

On weekdays, the cafeteria offers breakfast with a hot food bar from 7:15 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and from 7:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. they have a fruit bar available.
Lunch is served every day from 11:15 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday. Lunch options often feature southern favorites along with items from the grill as well as healthy food options. The cafeteria often has visitors who come regularly for Sunday lunch after church.
Also available are specially prepared salads with fresh greens, a variety of fresh vegetables, meats, cheeses, dressings and assorted toppings.
Beverages feature fresh coffee, tea, bottled drinks, waters, and juices.
The cafeteria is open to the public and hospital visitors.
No comments:
Post a Comment