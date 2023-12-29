Friday, December 29, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy the New Year in Gulf County!

We are proud to announce a New Year's Eve partnership between Tap Root PSJThe Brick Wall Sports Bar & GrillePort InnPort Cottages, and Mainstay Suites !!! From 8PM until 2AM on New Year's Eve, we will have a shuttle bus moving between these four locations. The shuttle will be free for use for hotel guests, and partygoers alike with the understanding that these locations will be the only four stops made.


The Brick Wall Sports Bar & Grille will be playing college football all day and into the evening followed by an 80s-90s Glow PARTY until 2AM!


Tap Root PSJ will have a full weekend line-up with football on all day, and a different band each night leading up to the NYE Blowout with a Champagne Toast, Drink Specials, Party Favors, a Photo Booth, and a great view of the fireworks!


Plan a stay at either one of our hotel partners for additional NYE freebies.

Gulf Coast Cafe

The Cafeteria at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf’s cafeteria offers a wide variety of delicious foods.

On weekdays, the cafeteria offers breakfast with a hot food bar from 7:15 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and from 7:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. they have a fruit bar available.


Lunch is served every day from 11:15 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday. Lunch options often feature southern favorites along with items from the grill as well as healthy food options. The cafeteria often has visitors who come regularly for Sunday lunch after church. 


Also available are specially prepared salads with fresh greens, a variety of fresh vegetables, meats, cheeses, dressings and assorted toppings.


Beverages feature fresh coffee, tea, bottled drinks, waters, and juices.


The cafeteria is open to the public and hospital visitors. 


Family Stories/Your stories – Don’t Let Them Be Forgotten!

Everyone is a storyteller, especially a family storyteller. Which stories do you love to bring out at family gatherings? Join storyteller Robyn A. Rennick and others to listen to family tales and maybe tell one or two yourself. Find out how to make your own family tale even more entertaining, and even create a recording of one or two of your own so future generations can hear them. 


Thursdays, 3:00 – 4:30 pm ET. 

January 18 – February 22 at the 

Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library, Port St. Joe. 

Get ready to ring in the NEW YEAR with us!

This Sunday, Dec 31st is our NYE party!

﻿Live Music with Flabbergasted 8pm-12am!

Don’t miss out on the fun!


411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

If you are looking for a great Christmas gift, please consider a Scallop RePUBlic gift card. Get a physical gift card at the Pub, or go online at https://squareup.com/gift/CAXHXG4EPXAFB/order to send a virtual card via email.﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician. Cory will represent the panhandle at the upcoming International Blues Challenge on historic Beale Street in Memphis, TN January 16-20, 2024.

coreyhallmusic.com/


Saturday – Closed

Sunday – Closed. Happy New Year


No Food Truck this Week.


Coming up:

Tuesday January 2 – Singo

Wednesday January 3 – Evan Barber

Thursday January 4 – Martin Rodriguez

Friday January 5 – Corey Hall


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



