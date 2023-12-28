Franklin County is still without a code enforcement officer.
Last year the commission approved an ordinance addressing the need for code enforcement.
The ordinance allows residents to report code enforcement violations and once the violations have been investigated and the responsible party fails to remedy the situation, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
The County recently sought requests for proposals from firms and individuals to provide code enforcement services, but received no response.
The advertisements for proposals were placed in Tallahassee, Panama City and in the Apalachicola Times.
Now the county is looking at other options that could include hiring a new employee to do the work or contract with the sheriff’s office so the building department would handle the administrative side of the program while deputies would enforce county building rules.
The board will make a final decision on how to move forward early next year.
