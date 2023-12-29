If you are looking for a good way to kick off 2024, try a First Day hike at a Florida state park.
On Monday, January the 1st many Florida State Parks are offering guided hikes to visitors including the State Park at Cape San Blas.
The events in Florida are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, which is a national initiative aimed at getting people outside and healthy to start the New Year.
The hikes will be guided by park staff and volunteers who will provide educational commentary along the way.
There will be a first Day Hike at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park starting at 1PM which will take you on the newly opened Bayview Trail.
The 1.6-mile scenic loop trail will allow you to enjoy views of the St. Joseph Bay and the diversity of plants and wildlife and along the way.
Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring drinking water.
If you don’t want to take part in a guided hike, check out the East Slough Overlook Trail at the State Park on St. George Island.
That trail will take you through numerous ecosystems and natural communities where you will find an abundance of wildlife.
You can get more information about state park activities on-line at www.floridastateparks.org/
On Monday, January the 1st many Florida State Parks are offering guided hikes to visitors including the State Park at Cape San Blas.
The events in Florida are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, which is a national initiative aimed at getting people outside and healthy to start the New Year.
The hikes will be guided by park staff and volunteers who will provide educational commentary along the way.
There will be a first Day Hike at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park starting at 1PM which will take you on the newly opened Bayview Trail.
The 1.6-mile scenic loop trail will allow you to enjoy views of the St. Joseph Bay and the diversity of plants and wildlife and along the way.
Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring drinking water.
If you don’t want to take part in a guided hike, check out the East Slough Overlook Trail at the State Park on St. George Island.
That trail will take you through numerous ecosystems and natural communities where you will find an abundance of wildlife.
You can get more information about state park activities on-line at www.floridastateparks.org/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment