Franklin County unemployment fell slightly in November.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.8 percent last month, down from 2.9 percent the month before.
139 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4965.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 2.9 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in November, up slightly from the month before.
157 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.7 percent in November.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.6 percent.
